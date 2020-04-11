Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 8,868 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

