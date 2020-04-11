Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

