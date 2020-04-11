Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 975.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Bitauto worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bitauto by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bitauto by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bitauto by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BITA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Bitauto stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.46 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Bitauto’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

