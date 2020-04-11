Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 105,778 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

