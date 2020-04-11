Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 147,194 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,194 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,030,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 72,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 806,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

NYSE MNR opened at $12.71 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,111 shares of company stock valued at $84,143. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

