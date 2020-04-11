Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 153,715 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National General worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGHC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National General by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in National General by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 37,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in National General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National General by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in National General by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of National General stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.76. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.