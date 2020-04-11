Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 180,726 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Core-Mark worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

