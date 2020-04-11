Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 48,153 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Cara Therapeutics worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.05. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.