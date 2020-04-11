Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,516 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Model N worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Model N by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 213,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Model N by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 66,043 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $23.46 on Friday. Model N Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $781.92 million, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

