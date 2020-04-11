Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of United States Cellular worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. United States Cellular Corp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.61.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

