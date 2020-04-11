GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Up 68.4% This Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $312,136.00 and approximately $653.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.02697383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

