Golos Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Golos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. Golos has a total market cap of $109,123.27 and approximately $46.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golos has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golos Profile

GOLOS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 218,277,685 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

