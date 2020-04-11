Graft (GRFT) Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $121,230.35 and approximately $142.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00783410 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001933 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

