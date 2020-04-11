Graphcoin Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00342300 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00416938 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006470 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.