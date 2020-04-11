GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,596.20 and approximately $788.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

