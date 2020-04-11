Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 9,420.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,659 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.73% of Greenlane worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNLN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.95 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

