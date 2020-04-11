GridCoin Price Up 23.3% This Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,017.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,060,958 coins and its circulating supply is 400,407,926 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

