Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE:PAC opened at $54.56 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.