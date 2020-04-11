Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

