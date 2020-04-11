Guider Trading Up 143.2% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded up 143.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $17,851.52 and approximately $35.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.04524209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

