GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.18 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005995 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, DragonEX and Huobi. GXChain has a market cap of $26.48 million and $11.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00028034 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Huobi, QBTC, OTCBTC, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

