Happycoin Price Tops $0.0117 on Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.01094514 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00056980 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00258127 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.