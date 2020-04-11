Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $54.99 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

