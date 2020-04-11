Head-To-Head Contrast: Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) versus BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (NASDAQ:BSCA)

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Co.(MI) $196.66 million 1.64 $46.44 million $2.00 7.29

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has higher revenue and earnings than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Profitability

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank Co.(MI) 23.61% 13.60% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK OF SANTA CLA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats BK OF SANTA CLA/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts. It also provides business loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and letters of credit, as well as real estate loans, such as land loans, construction financing, and commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, including lines of credit, unsecured and secured personal loans, car loans, and construction financing. Further, it provides bill pay, online banking, remote deposit, wire transfers, courier, merchant, and quick books/Web connect services; ATM/check, VISA, and debit cards; and reorder personal checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

