Head to Head Survey: IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) vs. The Competition

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IDEAYA Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

51.2% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -$41.97 million -1.32 IDEAYA Biosciences Competitors $2.14 billion $269.53 million 0.22

IDEAYA Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than IDEAYA Biosciences. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences Competitors -2,380.68% -221.90% -31.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 IDEAYA Biosciences Competitors 6433 17423 33888 1352 2.51

IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 240.82%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.41%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting MAT2A in tumor cells having MTAP gene deletions; Pol-theta in tumors with genetic mutations in homologous recombination deficiency, including BRCA mutations; PARG in tumors with genetic mutations in base excision repair; and WRN in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.