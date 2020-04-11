Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $126.63 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.02722417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00200827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054291 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,883,449,291 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

