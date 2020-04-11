HedgeTrade Price Reaches $1.72 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $495.43 million and $433,096.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00025280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007591 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003910 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001171 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

