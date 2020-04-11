Helium (HLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, Helium has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $210,895.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005822 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,921,494 coins and its circulating supply is 13,573,114 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

