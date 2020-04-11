Hellenic Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,561.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 137.7% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $67,561.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00618018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,573,679 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.