Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Heritage Financial worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $21.46 on Friday. Heritage Financial Corp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

