Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,376.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $1,376.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.04744342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036855 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.