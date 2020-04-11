HOLD Achieves Market Cap of $25,326.53 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. HOLD has a market cap of $25,326.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 321.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.02693382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

