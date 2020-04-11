Holo (HOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.18 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Holo token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, ABCC, Liqui and Binance. Holo has a total market cap of $54.92 million and $4.18 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holo has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02698491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,933,565,111 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, ABCC, OOOBTC, Liqui and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

