Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 792 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

