Homeros Hits Market Capitalization of $57.77 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $57.77 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 644.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.02693475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.