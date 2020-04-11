HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of HomeStreet worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 214,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HMST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

