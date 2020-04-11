Honest (HNST) Market Cap Reaches $331,213.33

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $331,213.33 and approximately $3,038.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 316.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.02692114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.