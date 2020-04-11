Hubii Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $91.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02735166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

