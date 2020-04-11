Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hudson worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hudson by 46,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 1,749,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hudson during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson alerts:

HUD opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hudson Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Hudson Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.