Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,264.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and $23,264.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.04870816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003447 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX, HADAX, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.