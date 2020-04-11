HyperCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.54 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $46.02 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00015119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,573,326 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bithumb, Allcoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, EXX, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

