ICON (ICX) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. ICON has a total market cap of $121.50 million and approximately $17.29 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Upbit, OOOBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.02704597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,871,579 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Allbit, COSS, OKEx, Hotbit, Bithumb, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, Rfinex, ABCC, Binance, Bitbns, CoinTiger, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.