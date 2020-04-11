IDEX Membership Reaches Market Cap of $159,827.73 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $159,827.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $79.91 or 0.01166869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.04559748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

