IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,110 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ResMed by 59.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,465. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

