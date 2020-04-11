IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,244 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,382 shares of company stock worth $8,856,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.