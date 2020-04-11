IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,048,462,000 after buying an additional 328,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after buying an additional 563,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

APH stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

