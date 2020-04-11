IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 76.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $60.11 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

