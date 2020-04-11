IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

