IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

