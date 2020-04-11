IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

NYSE ED opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

